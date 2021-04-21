Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, talked with Soldiers of the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo discussed the history of the Army Reserve and how it has changed over the years. In addition, he discussed the promotion process and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6614591
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-HL401-377
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
