Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo talks to 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, talked with Soldiers of the 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element in Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo discussed the history of the Army Reserve and how it has changed over the years. In addition, he discussed the promotion process and the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021
Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US