Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, visited the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Museum located in Muscatatuck, Indiana, April 21, 2021. Lombardo was shown all the historical pieces that were inside the building by the curator of the museum. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6614590
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-HL401-264
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Lombardo tours Muscatatuck Urban Training Center Museum [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
