Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the Coast Guard, presents Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. an award during Bell's retirement ceremony, April 23, 2021. Bell retired after 36 years of service. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 17:49
|Photo ID:
|6613871
|VIRIN:
|210423-G-QU455-010
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard 17th District changes command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
