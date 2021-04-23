Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 17th District changes command [Image 6 of 8]

    Coast Guard 17th District changes command

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. receives native Alaskan art during his retirement ceremony, April 23, 2021. Bell transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan before he retired after 36 years of service. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

    This work, Coast Guard 17th District changes command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

