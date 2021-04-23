Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. receives native Alaskan art during his retirement ceremony, April 23, 2021. Bell transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan before he retired after 36 years of service. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:50 Photo ID: 6613866 VIRIN: 210423-G-QU455-011 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 4.93 MB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard 17th District changes command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.