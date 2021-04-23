Coast Guard 17th District changes command

Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the Coast Guard presenting an award to Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. at the Coast Guard 17th District change-of-command ceremony, April 23, 2021. Bell transferred command of the 17th District to Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan. Bell then retired after 36 years of service. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

