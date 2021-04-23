Coast Guard 17th District changes command

Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore speaking at the Coast Guard 17th District change-of-command ceremony, April 23, 2021. Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

Date Taken: 04.23.2021
Location: JUNEAU, AK, US