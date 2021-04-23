Coast Guard 17th District changes command

Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, April 23, 2021. As the 17th District commander, Moore will be responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout Alaska, the North Pacific and the Arctic which includes protecting life and property, enforcing federal laws and treaties, preserving living marine resources, and promoting national security. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

