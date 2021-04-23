Coast Guard 17th District changes command

Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr. transferred the command of the Coast Guard’s 17th District to Rear Adm. Nathan A. Moore under the supervision of Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan, April 23, 2021. A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

