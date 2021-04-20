Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey S Scoular 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:23
    Photo ID: 6609077
    VIRIN: 210420-N-SM577-1256
    Resolution: 3292x2634
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Casey S Scoular, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT