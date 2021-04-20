PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. Eric J. Anduze, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives signals from Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Rebekkah Leann Rosenberg, from Pleasant Prairie, Wis., while he prepares to take off from the flight deck in an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, April 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

