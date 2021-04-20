PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Tatiana Torres, from Patterson, Calif., sets a tray of grapes in the forward galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:23 Photo ID: 6609061 VIRIN: 210420-N-ZX120-1135 Resolution: 3747x4684 Size: 9.6 MB Location: FPO, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.