PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Tatiana Torres, from Patterson, Calif., sets a tray of grapes in the forward galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 06:23
|Photo ID:
|6609061
|VIRIN:
|210420-N-ZX120-1135
|Resolution:
|3747x4684
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
