PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Mathew Fenton, from Buckeye, Ariz., slices green onions in the forward galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 20, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 06:23 Photo ID: 6609062 VIRIN: 210420-N-ZX120-1070 Resolution: 3195x3994 Size: 6.03 MB Location: FPO, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.