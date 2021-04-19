PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Paola Navarro, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, front, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Adam Hill, from San Jose, Calif., paint a mural aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 19, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

