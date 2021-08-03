210308-N-NQ285-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), perform routine maintenance on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), March 8, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 07:29
|Photo ID:
|6605690
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-NQ285-1001
|Resolution:
|4721x3372
|Size:
|864.6 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT