ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transit the Atlantic Ocean with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, during a live-fire exercise, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|03.06.2021
|04.19.2021 07:29
|6605685
|5526x3108
|962.16 KB
|AT SEA
|1
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS
