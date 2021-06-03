Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG [Image 4 of 13]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG

    AT SEA

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210306-N-NQ285-1085
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), right, and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transit the Atlantic Ocean with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), not pictured, during a live-fire exercise, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:29
    Photo ID: 6605685
    VIRIN: 210306-N-NQ285-1085
    Resolution: 5526x3108
    Size: 962.16 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

