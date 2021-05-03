210305-N-NQ285-1033

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) attach equipment to an MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during a vertical replenishment on the ship's flight deck, March 5, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sawyer Connally