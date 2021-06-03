USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG

210306-N-NQ285-1193

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare a MK-38 25mm machine gun for firing during a live-fire exercise with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

