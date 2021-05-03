USS Carter Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment

210305-N-NQ285-1003

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Bacon, left, and Retail Specialist 1st Class Ryan Brannan, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), move supplies during a vertical replenishment on the ship's boat deck, March 5, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

