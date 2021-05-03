USS Carter Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment

210305-N-NQ285-1003
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Bacon, left, and Retail Specialist 1st Class Ryan Brannan, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), move supplies during a vertical replenishment on the ship's boat deck, March 5, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 07:29
|Photo ID:
|6605682
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-NQ285-1003
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|919.89 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
