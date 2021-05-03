USS Carter Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment

210305-N-NQ285-1070

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, carries cargo from the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) flight deck during a vertical replenishment, March 5, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021