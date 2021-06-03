USS Carter Hall Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with Iwo Jima ARG

210306-N-NQ285-1102

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) Staff Sgt. Hunter Rook, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), stands up an observation post aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a live-fire exercise with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, March 6, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 Location: AT SEA