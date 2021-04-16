210416-N-NQ285-1067

CELTIC SEA (April 16, 2021) Lance Cpl. Sheldon Preston, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), lights a fuse on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a controlled burn test, April 16, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Posted: 04.19.2021