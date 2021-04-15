Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

210415-N-NQ285-1418

CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) take inventory of ammunition on the ship's flight deck during an ammunition transfer, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021