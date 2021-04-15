Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 10]

    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    AT SEA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210415-N-NQ285-1418
    CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) take inventory of ammunition on the ship's flight deck during an ammunition transfer, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 03:44
    Location: AT SEA
    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

