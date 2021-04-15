Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drop the RHIB [Image 2 of 10]

    Drop the RHIB

    AT SEA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210415-N-NQ285-1032
    CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Seaman Tradarius Pittman, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line on the ship's boat deck during routine small boat operations, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 03:44
    Photo ID: 6605391
    VIRIN: 210415-N-NQ285-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 828.48 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drop the RHIB [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drop the RHIB
    Drop the RHIB
    Drop the RHIB
    Drop the RHIB
    Drop the RHIB
    Drop the RHIB
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations
    Controlled Burn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT