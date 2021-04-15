Drop the RHIB

210415-N-NQ285-1032

CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Seaman Tradarius Pittman, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), handles line on the ship's boat deck during routine small boat operations, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021