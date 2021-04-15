210415-N-NQ285-1511
CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) An CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162, takes off from the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an ammunition transfer, April 16, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 03:44
|Photo ID:
|6605405
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-NQ285-1511
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|899.28 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
