210415-N-NQ285-1472

CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mary Reins, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), provides medical coverage during routine flight operations, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 03:44 Photo ID: 6605402 VIRIN: 210415-N-NQ285-1472 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 941.9 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.