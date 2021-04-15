Drop the RHIB

210415-N-NQ285-1085

CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare to enter the water in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during routine small boat operations, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

