Drop the RHIB

CELTIC SEA (April 15, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Bobby Mosley, center, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), delivers a safety brief on the ship's boat deck during routine small boat operations, April 15, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
