The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Jimenez-Barreto, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Journeyman, conducts an aircraft phase inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. The inspection and repairs can take up to ten days and allow maintenance flight personnel the opportunity to complete aircraft part changes and repair minor discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE