U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayla Bradford, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Craftsman, conducts an aircraft phase inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. The 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight won the 52nd Fighter Wing Flight Safety Award for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also for the first quarter of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6599864 VIRIN: 210414-F-SS577-001 Resolution: 5520x3105 Size: 6.99 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again! [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.