U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayla Bradford, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Craftsman, conducts an aircraft phase inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. The phase inspection is due every 400 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6599868
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-SS577-006
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again! [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52 MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!
LEAVE A COMMENT