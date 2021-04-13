The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Montoya, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Craftsman, reviews technical orders before working with a fire control radar antenna handling device during a radar replacement. The 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight won the 52nd Fighter Wing Flight Safety Award for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also for the first quarter of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

