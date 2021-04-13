Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

    The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Montoya, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Craftsman, reviews technical orders before working with a fire control radar antenna handling device during a radar replacement. The 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight won the 52nd Fighter Wing Flight Safety Award for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also for the first quarter of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 05:41
    Photo ID: 6599865
    VIRIN: 210414-F-SS577-002
    Resolution: 5296x2979
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again! [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

    TAGS

    MXS
    Maintenance Flight

