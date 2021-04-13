The 52nd MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Quinones, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Supervisor, conducts an aircraft phase inspection on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. The in-depth inspection is due every 400 flight hours and generally takes ten days to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

