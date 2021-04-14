52 MXS Maintenance Flight Wins Again!

By Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler, 52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany –

The 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight has won the 52nd Fighter Wing Flight Safety Award.

The flight’s 36-person team has shown a direct impact on flight safety and beat out two other flights to earn the award for the second straight quarter.

“It means a lot to see our hard work, long hours, and accomplishments getting acknowledged by the wing’s Flight Safety Office,” said Master Sgt. Robert Linebaugh, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight Support Section Chief. “It demonstrates to our Airmen that their efforts to provide safe, reliable and timely aircraft maintenance directly affect[s] the lives of our aircrew members and their ability to execute the mission.”

In 2020 the team identified and resolved an error in a landing gear technical order. The fix was then implemented across the United States Air Force affecting the service’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. They also detected a vehicle fleet Foreign Object Debris hazard and informed other base agencies which resulted in securing multiple beacon lights across Spangdahlem Air Base. Finally they deployed 20 members to Al Dafra Air Base, UAE, where they phased three aircraft, repaired two cockpit cracks and took over Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft recovery operations. During that time, they resolved an F-15 Strike Eagle fire emergency where they took the lead in removing the aircraft off of an active taxi way, enabling the mission to continue.

“This award shows the dedication and commitment our maintainers have toward performing maintenance practices in a controlled, safe manner,” said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Fredette, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight Support NCOIC. “It says that we are committed as a team to paying attention to the details and doing the job to the best of our ability.”

The sentiment of teamwork and professionalism is one shared in the 52nd Maintenance Squadron Maintenance Flight.

“It gives pride and affirmation to know that the training, attention to detail and attitude of everyone involved have proven that even in a remote location we keep up the quality standards we pride ourselves on,” said Senior Airman Sarah Hall, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Inspection Journeyman.

The 52nd Maintenance Squadron’s Maintenance Flight was presented with the award on Feb. 17, 2021.

