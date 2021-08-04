U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leskarof Garcia, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, checks the temperature of a burning tear gas tablet during the unit’s yearly CBRN defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 Photo ID: 6596147 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE This work, 39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie