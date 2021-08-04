39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wold Archer, a Senior Communication Security Account manager with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, exits the mask confidence chamber during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021