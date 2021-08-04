39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

U.S. Army Spc. Ronald So (right), Information Technology specialist with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, applies a chemical agent detector strip on the arm of Spc. Jesse Brown (left), also IT specialist with 39th SSB, during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 04.08.2021