39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

U.S. Army Spc. Jesse Brown, an Information Technology specialist with the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center - Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, places a marking flag during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

