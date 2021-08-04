Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training [Image 13 of 19]

    39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leskarof Garcia, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, accelerates the spreading of tear gas fumes during the unit’s yearly CBRN defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6596146
    VIRIN: 210408-A-BD610-1144
    Resolution: 6856x4571
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

