39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

U.S. Soldiers with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion line up to enter the mask confidence chamber during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

