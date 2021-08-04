Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training [Image 17 of 19]

    39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jared Snawder, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion commander, second from right, stands amongst his Soldiers in the mask confidence chamber during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6596150
    VIRIN: 210408-A-BD610-1177
    Resolution: 7151x4767
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SSB Soldiers practice CBRN and mask confidence training [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

