Staff Sgt. Omari Castleberry and Senior Airman Maurice Starks, 127th Wing, load a rocket on to an A-10 Thuderbolt II aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6594167 VIRIN: 210409-Z-VA676-0037 Resolution: 4580x3054 Size: 7.54 MB Location: NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.