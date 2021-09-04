Senior Airman Maurice Starks, from the 127th Wing, loads a bomb unto a A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6594165
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-VA676-0016
|Resolution:
|2631x3946
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission, Teamwork Drive Michigan Airman
LEAVE A COMMENT