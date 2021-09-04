A-10 Weapons Load

Tech. Sgt. Cory Jones, Senior Airman Ryan Silkwood and Tech. Sgt. Jay Weir prepare to load 30mm rounds into an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Nelllis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

