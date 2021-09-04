Senior Airman Maurice Starks and Staff Sgt. Omari Castleberry, both from the 127th Wiing, load a bomb unto a A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Castleberry is signalling the operator of the boomb jammer vehicle to raise the munition in to place. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:53 Photo ID: 6594162 VIRIN: 210409-Z-VA676-0018 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 4.34 MB Location: NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.