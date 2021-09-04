Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Weapons Load [Image 6 of 11]

    A-10 Weapons Load

    NV, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jay Weir, 127th Wing, prepares to load 30mm bullets on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6594166
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-VA676-0061
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    maintenance
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Green Flag
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

