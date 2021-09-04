Tech. Sgt. Jay Weir, 127th Wing, prepares to load 30mm bullets on to an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6594166
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-VA676-0061
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS
