    A-10 Weapons Load [Image 9 of 11]

    A-10 Weapons Load

    NV, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Cory Jones, Senior Airman Ryan Silkwood and Tech. Sgt. Jay Weir prepare to load 30mm rounds into an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Nelllis Air Force Base, Nev., April 9, 2021. Airmen from the 127th Wing are participating in Green Flag, a Joint Force combat exericse, to ensure maaximum combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Weapons Load [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    maintenance
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Green Flag
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

