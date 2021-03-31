PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports ammunition during an ammunition onload aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
