USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports ammunition during an ammunition onload aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

