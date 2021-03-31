PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports pallets to the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an ammunition onload. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.03.2021 09:58 Photo ID: 6583509 VIRIN: 210331-N-RP442-1015 Resolution: 3794x5312 Size: 983.75 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.