USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting well deck operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)

