PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting well deck operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6583518
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-SH168-1028
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|935.78 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT