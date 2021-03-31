Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 9 of 17]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jenna Dobson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, transports ammunition during an ammunition onload aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6583512
    VIRIN: 210331-N-RP442-1025
    Resolution: 3432x4805
    Size: 998.38 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

